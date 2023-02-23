Sunshine & 70s today!

BALTIMORE — Today is the day where it will feel like late-May or even early-June as temperatures soar into the upper-70s! We have the chance to tie or even break the old record high of 78 set back in 1874! There will be a mix of sun and clouds with breezy southwest wind gusts, up to 30 mph at times. It won't last or long though as a strong cold front slides through tonight-knocking temperatures down throughout Friday. The weekend kicks off with cooler air and a chance of some rain with a few wet snowflakes sliding in. This will dry out by the time we head into the evening time and Sunday with temperatures sliding back into the mid to upper 50s. Another weather maker brings us rain on Monday before a stretch of dry and mostly sunny skies take over.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday Rain likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 54.