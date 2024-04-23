Sunny with highs in the 70s!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! A Frost Advisory is in place for all areas until 9 AM as temperatures could drop as low as 34°. Cover up the sensitive plants or bring them inside if they are portable! High pressure yields plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures today, in the low-70s. A few showers are possible ahead of a cold front overnight with some spotty showers during the morning drive. The cold front slides through during the afternoon- producing isolated rain showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Dry skies are expected late-week with ample sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures, in the low to mid-60s. More clouds build in over the weekend with the chance of a few showers. Some uncertainty exists so it's something we will monitor closely. Feeling more summer-like on Sunday and early next week with highs in the low to mid-80s!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Scattered showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. South wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Spotty showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 84.