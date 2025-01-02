Sunny & windy today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Dry skies with seasonal temperatures, in the low-40s. There is a chance for a wintry mix on Friday late-afternoon through the early-evening. While snow totals look low, this may impact the evening commute. Cold and blustery this weekend with high temperatures in the mid-30s. Dress warm if you're heading out to M&T Bank on Saturday! There is growing confidence we will see some accumulating snow on Monday. It is still a bit too early to put totals on it just yet, but it is one to watch closely.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 5-15 mph.
Friday A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Friday Night A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Sunday Night Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Monday Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. .
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.