Sunny & warmer today

BALTIMORE — Ample sunshine will rule the day with high temperatures in the upper-80s and lower-90s! The 90s will stick around through the rest of the work week. Thursday looks mainly dry, but a few showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Another dose of isolated showers and storms may develop Saturday late-day with a slight chance on Sunday. Temperatures in the upper-80s for the first weekend of the Maryland State Fair! Temperatures will remain above normal into early next week, near 90°.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.