Sunny & warmer

BALTIMORE — Drier today with plenty of sunshine and less humidity! Temperatures will warm up near 90° and it turns hotter and more humid this weekend with highs in the 90s, thanks to a southerly wind flow. A stray shower/storm can't be ruled out both days, but the bulk of the weekend looks dry. There is a slight chance of an isolated storm later in the day on Sunday. A mostly dry start to the work week with seasonal temperatures. Tuesday will be the next best day for scattered showers. Drier mid-week as high pressure builds into the region.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 10 mph.

Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday A chance of showers after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night A chance of showers before 9pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9pm and 3am, then showers likely after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday Showers likely before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88.