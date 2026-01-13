Sunny Tuesday morning

Good morning, happy Tuesday!

All good things on the weather side of the forecast for your second day. Conditions start off relatively clear with mild winds ramping up this afternoon. Highs today are expected at or near 50 degrees. We note a change tonight, with incoming cloud cover and slight chances for rain. Pushing past midweek, we see a batch of very cold air that will drop overnight temperatures into the teens and single digits. We will see cooler temperatures into the weekend.

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday A chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

M.L.King Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.