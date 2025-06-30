Sunny to stormy- Monday is looking nice to start off the day

Good morning and happy kick-start to the workweek!

A few showers just across that Delaware state line to start off the morning hours. The majority of Maryland is dry and will stay that way until later in the afternoon. Temperatures are back on the rise, with the 90s returning. Showers and storms will pick up this afternoon around peak heating, with a few to numerous storms gaining a little power behind them. The majority of the state is under a marginal risk for strong storms later today. Things ramp up even more with a slight risk expected to move over us on Tuesday. With this, a few to many storms may become severe throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures should be a little above normal before the rain arrives for each day of the workweek, with the 90s expected.

Stay weather aware!

Overnight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5pm. High near 91.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 80.

Tuesday A chance of showers. High near 92.

Tuesday Night Showers, with a low around 75.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Independence Day Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.