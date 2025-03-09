Sunny Sunday Morning forecast

Good Sunday morning to you!

We might be a little groggy and grumpy this AM thanks to a loss of an hour overnight. The forecast for the day moving forward should more than make up for it! Sunday brings sunny conditions and warm temperatures back to our region, with highs in the 50s. Sunshine carries into the afternoon hours with a light wind from the west. We close the day at 7:07 PM after nearly 12 hours of daylight in the upper 30s. Warmer temps head our way next week with the 70s looking very likely.