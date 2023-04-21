Sunny & summer-like today!

BALTIMORE — Today will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper-80s! There is a chance of at least tying the record high temperature of 88 degrees. Conditions will be mostly sunny and dry with a noticeable southerly breeze. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for areas north and west of the metro. This means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Saturday starts off dry with all eyes on the cold front that will bring a round of widespread rain, gusty winds, and possible thunderstorms around midafternoon. Drying out early Sunday with temperatures cooling down into the 60s. Cooler and dry with temperatures slowly warming next week.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 9 mph.

Saturday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 5pm. High near 78. South wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then showers likely. Low around 49. West wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.