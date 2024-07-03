Sunny & summer-like on this Wednesday!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Plenty of sunshine today with seasonal highs in the upper-80s and low humidity. A cold front stalls to the west, which may produce an isolated strong to severe storm on the 4th of July towards the late-afternoon/evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as damaging winds could be the top concern. Temperatures will return into the mid-90s and it will feel near triple digits late-week. The 90°+ high streak sticks around through the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Briefly drying out on Sunday before another round of showers and storms arrives early workweek.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind increasing to 5-15 mph in the morning.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5-10 mph.

Independence Day A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 93.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.