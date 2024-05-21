Sunny & summer-like on this Tuesday!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! With clear skies and mild temperatures we could see fog develop once again this morning. There will be abundant sunshine today with highs in the mid-80s! Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs nearing 90°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return on Thursday as a cold front swings through. We have the potential to see strong to even severe storms, given how warm and sticky the atmosphere is! A few showers are possible on Saturday, with drier skies for the back half of the weekend. Right now, there is a chance of seeing some showers and storms on Memorial Day, but there is still time for this to change!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Memorial Day A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.