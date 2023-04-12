Sunny & summer-like!

BALTIMORE — The calendar says it's spring but it will feel more summer-like through the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid-80s! Possibly nearing record warmth! A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the entire state this afternoon-evening thanks to low humidity and elevated winds. This creates favorable conditions for rapid fire spread. Skies stay sunny through Thursday before more clouds build in throughout Friday. Get the rain gear ready to go because showers and storms return this weekend. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible on Saturday. Sunday begins dry before a batch of rain and storms moves in late-day. Looking at a cooler and mostly dry start to next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West wind around 7 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night Showers likely before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Showers likely after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy.