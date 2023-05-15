Sunny start to the week!

BALTIMORE — Clouds will give way to sunshine today with high temperatures climbing well into the 70s! Some areas may approach 80 degrees. A warm front lifts into the region on Tuesday-bringing the chance for some afternoon and evening rain showers to central Maryland, especially across our southernmost communities. A cold front slides through early Wednesday temperatures will fall below normal mid-week. Highs will struggle to reach the low-70s on Wednesday. The weather pattern remains quiet late-week for Black-Eyed Susan Day! Right now, there is plenty of uncertainty with rain chances for Preakness. Two disturbances may bring the chance for showers later in the day. There is still plenty of time for this to change. Showers linger into Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Stay tuned!

Have a lovely day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Gradual clearing, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.