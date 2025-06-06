Sunny start to Friday with a few showers ahead

Good morning!

It is Friday and it is starting off pretty nice. A little muggy as you head out the door this AM with a few clouds lingering. Smoke has cleared a bit, so the AQI has seen some improvement in the overnight hours. Partly sunny skies should carry us through the majority of the day with a few spotty showers possible by late afternoon and early evening. More showers are expected for the weekend, with a few thunderstorms anticipated. The 80s stick around through Saturday, but the cold front sweeping through will have its noticeable impact on Sunday. Temperatures will rebound quickly as we roll into next week with the 80s expected.

Have a safe weekend!

Overnight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night A slight chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms, with a low around 64.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 86.