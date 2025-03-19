Sunny & spring-like today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Ample sunshine today with high temperatures nearing 70°! Enjoy it! Winds become breezy on Thursday as a cold front swings through. This will spark some showers during the afternoon and evening. Drier skies and breezy winds on Friday with more seasonal temperatures, in the mid-50s. The weekend comes with some clouds and an isolated shower chance on Saturday afternoon and evening. Weekend high temperatures will rise into the upper-50s and low-60s. Another round of rain is possible early next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Showers. High near 68.

Thursday Night Showers. Low around 36.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.