Sunny & spring-like today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Ample sunshine today with high temperatures nearing 70°! Enjoy it! Winds become breezy on Thursday as a cold front swings through. This will spark some showers during the afternoon and evening. Drier skies and breezy winds on Friday with more seasonal temperatures, in the mid-50s. The weekend comes with some clouds and an isolated shower chance on Saturday afternoon and evening. Weekend high temperatures will rise into the upper-50s and low-60s. Another round of rain is possible early next week.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday Showers. High near 68.
Thursday Night Showers. Low around 36.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.