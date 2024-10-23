Sunny skies with temps in the 70s!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s today! Enjoy the warmth while its here because temperatures will fall back to seasonal levels late-week. A dry cold front moves through overnight into Thursday, knocking temperatures down into the 60s. Northwest wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible on Thursday. Warming up into the low-70s on Saturday before another cold front slides through. A spotty shower or two is possible on Saturday, but most neighborhoods remain dry. Temperatures will drastically drop from the 70s on Saturday, to the low-60s on Sunday and Monday. Skies will be dry with plenty of sunshine early next week.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph in the morning.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 41.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 61.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 67.