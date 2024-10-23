Sunny skies with temps in the 70s!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s today! Enjoy the warmth while its here because temperatures will fall back to seasonal levels late-week. A dry cold front moves through overnight into Thursday, knocking temperatures down into the 60s. Northwest wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible on Thursday. Warming up into the low-70s on Saturday before another cold front slides through. A spotty shower or two is possible on Saturday, but most neighborhoods remain dry. Temperatures will drastically drop from the 70s on Saturday, to the low-60s on Sunday and Monday. Skies will be dry with plenty of sunshine early next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 41.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 67.