Sunny skies with highs in the 60s!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! After a cold start to the day, temperatures will climb back near 60° this afternoon under mostly sunny skies! Winds will be less breezy through the end of the week. A few spotty showers will slide through on Friday evening. A major warm up ensues this weekend thanks to breezy southerly winds! Temperatures surge well into the 70s and could possibly flirt with 80° on Saturday. We get active again with windy conditions and a chance of rain Sunday and Monday. A signature of spring, temperatures crash around midweek.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40. South wind around 5-10 mph.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Monday Night Showers likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 58.