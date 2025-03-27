Sunny skies with highs in the 60s!

Watch Now
A red flag warning is in place this evening. Hold off on any burning until the winds die down this evening! Any fire that gets going could spread out of control quickly. We will slowly start to warm back up by the end of the week. Showers are back on Friday with the greatest chance being in the evening hours. The weekend has a huge warm up! Temperatures surge back to near 80.
BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! After a cold start to the day, temperatures will climb back near 60° this afternoon under mostly sunny skies! Winds will be less breezy through the end of the week. A few spotty showers will slide through on Friday evening. A major warm up ensues this weekend thanks to breezy southerly winds! Temperatures surge well into the 70s and could possibly flirt with 80° on Saturday. We get active again with windy conditions and a chance of rain Sunday and Monday. A signature of spring, temperatures crash around midweek.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40. South wind around 5-10 mph.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Monday Night Showers likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 58.

