Sunny skies with highs in the 60s!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! After a cold start to the day, temperatures will climb back near 60° this afternoon under mostly sunny skies! Winds will be less breezy through the end of the week. A few spotty showers will slide through on Friday evening. A major warm up ensues this weekend thanks to breezy southerly winds! Temperatures surge well into the 70s and could possibly flirt with 80° on Saturday. We get active again with windy conditions and a chance of rain Sunday and Monday. A signature of spring, temperatures crash around midweek.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Monday Night Showers likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 58.