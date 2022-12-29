Sunny skies with highs in the 50s!

BALTIMORE — Temperatures continue to warm well above average into the 50s with mostly sunny skies. This will continue into Friday before our next system rolls in. This will allow us to see some scattered showers late on Saturday. So for NYE, don't forget to bring that umbrella. It will be breezy as well. Rain is likely early on New Year's Day as temps rise to nearly 60 degrees. 2023 looks to stay on the milder side in the 50s. Our next system looks to bring us rain chances late Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

Have a terrific Thursday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. Calm wind.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Showers, mainly after 1pm. High near 56. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

New Year's Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.