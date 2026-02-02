Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunny skies with a temperature rise!

Two rounds of light snow this week...
Today marks our ninth consecutive day below freezing, and we won’t climb above freezing again until Tuesday. High pressure remains in control Monday, delivering another sunny and gorgeous day. Temperatures finally rebound into the middle and upper 30s on Tuesday, but the warmup will be short-lived. A front diving south out of Canada will knock temperatures back into the 20s by late week.
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Today will be bright and sunny with temperatures rising to the freezing mark! We will finally climb above freezing on Tuesday. There is a chance for light snow showers on Tuesday evening, however, it will be just enough to produce a dusting to a half inch of snow accumulation. Another disturbance moves through on Friday, which could bring another round of light snow to the area. Expect little to no accumulation with this round. Turning blustery and bitterly cold this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -1. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Tuesday Night A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 25.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 29.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Friday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 24.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 8.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

