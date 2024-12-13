Sunny skies & winter-like today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Cold and sunny today with high temperatures in the upper-30s and low-40s. Winds will be less breezy, making it feel more manageable! The weekend starts off cold with below freezing temperatures and highs in the low-40s on Saturday. Nearing 50° on Sunday with showers sliding in during the evening hours. This will linger into Monday and Tuesday before conditions dry out briefly mid-week. Temperatures will trend above normal early in the week, with highs in the 50s! Temperatures will drop into the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light northeast wind.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night Rain. Low around 38.

Monday Rain. High near 54.

Monday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.