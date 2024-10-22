Sunny skies & warm temps continue!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Sunny skies prevail today with summer-like high temperatures, in the upper-70s and low-80s! Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper-70s through the middle of the week with plenty of sunshine. A cold front moves in on Thursday, dropping our temperatures back to more seasonal levels, in the mid-60s. High pressure briefly builds in on Friday-yielding plenty of sunshine. Another cold front charges through, which could spark an isolated shower or two on Saturday. Looking dry on Sunday and into the start of next week with fall-like temps, in the low-60s!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 50. South wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.