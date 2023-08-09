Sunny skies & warm temperatures

BALTIMORE — High pressure builds into the region - yielding mostly sunny and dry skies. Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper-80s. A warm front moves through Thursday morning-sparking scattered showers and perhaps rumbles of thunder. The associated cold front will trail behind it and slide through later in the day. This will keep showers and thunderstorms around. Right now, the better opportunity for severe weather is to the south of Maryland. Drying out on Friday with temperatures near 90° and more humidity through the weekend. Much of the weekend will be dry and warm with highs in the low-90s. A cold front brings storm chances on Monday afternoon/evening with seasonal temperatures, in the upper-80s and low-90s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 89. West-northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday A chance of showers and storms after 2 pm. Partly cloudy with a high near 90.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 87.