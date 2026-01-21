Sunny skies today; snow this weekend...

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Mostly sunny today with highs in the upper-30s. Clouds begin to increase later this week as we track our next potential major snowstorm heading into the weekend. The exact track of the storm remains uncertain, and that will ultimately determine snowfall amounts. At this time, models hint at the snow arriving Saturday evening with the heaviest snow expected to fall on Sunday. Snowfall totals are still uncertain, but there is a high confidence of seeing several inches of snow and possibly some ice. This will pose significant travel risks this weekend if everything comes together.

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming south 5-15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25-35 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.

Saturday Night Snow. Low around 13.

Sunday Snow. High near 21.

Sunday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 27.