Sunny skies today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! High pressure dominates the weather pattern through mid-week- keeping skies dry with plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures, in the low-80s. Afternoon temperatures later this week will trend slightly cooler, in the upper-70s thanks to more clouds building into the region. A cold front will bring the chance for showers Friday afternoon into Saturday. It will feel more like Fall behind the cold front on Saturday with highs in the low-70s. Temperatures will drop below normal on Sunday, into the mid-60s with drier conditions.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Wednesday Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.