Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny skies stick around

The 80s continue...
WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Monday night weather
planner.png
Posted at 3:16 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 03:16:48-04

BALTIMORE — High pressure keeps skies sunny through mid-week with above normal temperatures, in the low to mid-80s. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler late-week, in the upper-70s. A cold front will bring the chance for showers Friday afternoon into Saturday. Feeling breezy and more fall-like behind the cold front this weekend with highs in the low-70s on Saturday and mid-60s on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.png

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 57.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday Cloudy, with a high near 76.
Friday Night A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Columbus Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018