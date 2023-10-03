Sunny skies stick around

BALTIMORE — High pressure keeps skies sunny through mid-week with above normal temperatures, in the low to mid-80s. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler late-week, in the upper-70s. A cold front will bring the chance for showers Friday afternoon into Saturday. Feeling breezy and more fall-like behind the cold front this weekend with highs in the low-70s on Saturday and mid-60s on Sunday.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 57.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday Cloudy, with a high near 76.
Friday Night A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Columbus Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.