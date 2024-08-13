Sunny skies & plenty of dry time

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Partly cloudy today with high temperatures climbing into the mid-80s with low humidity. There is a slight chance of a pop up light shower this afternoon, but most neighborhoods remain dry. Dry and sunny mid-week with high temperatures warming back to near 90° late-week. Clouds increase on Friday ahead of our next system, which is set to bring scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light northwest wind.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.