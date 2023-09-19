Sunny skies & lots of dry time

BALTIMORE — High pressure builds in and dominates the weather pattern through the rest of the week- yielding plenty of sunshine and lots of dry time! Expect cool mornings with temperatures in the 50s and low-60s along with seasonable afternoon high temperatures, in the upper-70s and low-80s. We are keeping a close eye on the potential development of a coastal low pressure system moving northward from the Carolina's this weekend. This system could not only produce widespread rain, but also gusty winds across Maryland. There is still plenty of uncertainty with where it tracks in relation to the shoreline. We will continue to monitor these hazards as we inch closer to the weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday A chance of rain after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.