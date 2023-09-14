Sunny skies & cooler highs

BALTIMORE — High pressure builds into the region-supporting more fall-like temperatures today and Friday, in the upper-70s. Over the next few mornings, temperatures will begin in the mid to upper-50s. Abundant sunshine and low humidity to wrap up the work week with plenty of sunshine and dry time this weekend. Rebounding back near average on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the 80s. Light showers are possible late-day Sunday as a low pressure system moves in from the northwest. Lee is still expected to remain offshore. This system will likely pose beach hazards up and down the eastern seaboard late-week through the weekend. A sunny and seasonable start to next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 56. North wind around 5-15 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday Partly cloudy and a few showers possible, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 81.