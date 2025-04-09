Sunny skies & below normal temperatures today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Freeze Warnings are in place for the entire area through 9 AM as temperatures could drop down into the mid to upper-20s. Winds will be more relaxed today with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-50s. Scattered showers return Thursday with widespread light rain expected. A soggy end to the week with widespread moderate to heavy rain on Friday. Some of that will spill over into the weekend, but we dry out by Sunday. 70s are back early next week! We get some dry time and warmer air.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. South wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night Showers. Low around 46.

Friday Showers, with thunderstorms. High near 58.

Friday Night Showers. Low around 43.

Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.