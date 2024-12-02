Sunny skies and winter-like this week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Plenty of sunshine will be featured this week with a winter-like feel! Morning temperatures will start off in the 20s, with high temperatures in the 40s for most. Winds will turn gusty later this week as a cold front swings through. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or a few flakes on Thursday morning. Winds will relax this weekend, but temperatures will still remain below normal with highs in the 40s.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind around 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 42.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.