Sunny skies and winter-like this week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Plenty of sunshine will be featured this week with a winter-like feel! Morning temperatures will start off in the 20s, with high temperatures in the 40s for most. Winds will turn gusty later this week as a cold front swings through. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or a few flakes on Thursday morning. Winds will relax this weekend, but temperatures will still remain below normal with highs in the 40s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.