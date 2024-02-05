Sunny skies ahead!

BALTIMORE — Starting off the work week on a sunny note with afternoon highs near 50 degrees. Morning temperatures will be below freezing over the next couple of mornings before temperatures climb late-week. Afternoon highs on Thursday and Friday should be in the mid-50s! High pressure keeps the weather pattern dry and sunny through Thursday, before more clouds arrive to wrap up the week. Our next best chance for showers takes place this weekend with warmer temperatures, in the upper-50s and low-60s!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 50. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 28. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.