Sunny skies & 70s today!

Good Thursday everyone! The next couple of days are going to be absolutely lovely. Plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, in the mid to upper-70s. The weekend will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s and it looks mostly rain-free. An isolated shower is possible on Sunday afternoon.
Posted at 2:30 AM, May 31, 2024
BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A lovely day is expected with highs in the upper-70s and lots of sunshine and low humidity! Saturday will be sunny and dry with temperatures warming back up into the low to mid-80s both days this weekend. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible on Sunday afternoon. There will be plenty of dry time next week with highs in the mid-80s. The humidity will be on the rise and thunderstorm chances increase on Thursday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5-15mph.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday A slight chance of showers and a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 84.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

