Sunny skies & 70s today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A lovely day is expected with highs in the upper-70s and lots of sunshine and low humidity! Saturday will be sunny and dry with temperatures warming back up into the low to mid-80s both days this weekend. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible on Sunday afternoon. There will be plenty of dry time next week with highs in the mid-80s. The humidity will be on the rise and thunderstorm chances increase on Thursday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5-15mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday A slight chance of showers and a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.