Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny skies & 60° temps!

Becoming breezy this week...
Good Monday night! The sunshine will stick with us for most of this week, along with a significant jump in the temperatures! It'll warm to the low 60s Tuesday, and eventually near 70° by Wednesday.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Monday Night weather
DOG.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! It will be a pleasant fall day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-60s this afternoon! Temperatures will climb near 70° on Wednesday, thanks to breezy southerly winds. Winds will remain breezy through the rest of the week. Rain chances increase this weekend, with highs in the mid-60s. Drier conditions early next week.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 60.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Friday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with showers and a low around 45.
Sunday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Sunday Night A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft