Sunny skies & 60° temps!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! It will be a pleasant fall day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-60s this afternoon! Temperatures will climb near 70° on Wednesday, thanks to breezy southerly winds. Winds will remain breezy through the rest of the week. Rain chances increase this weekend, with highs in the mid-60s. Drier conditions early next week.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Friday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with showers and a low around 45.

Sunday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 55.