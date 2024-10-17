Sunny skies & 60°

Watch Now
BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! There is another round of frost advisories in place northwest of the metro as temperatures start off in the 30s. Temperatures will make their way up near 60° today with ample sunshine! More seasonal on Friday with mostly sunny skies. Abundant sunshine sticks around this weekend with readings into the mid-70s! Starting off sunny and mil next week!

Today Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 5-15 mph.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday Night Clear, with a low around 44.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 43.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 46.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 75.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 75.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

