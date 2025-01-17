Sunny & seasonal temps today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Mostly sunny today with seasonal high temperatures, in the low-40s! Scattered showers linger through Saturday with temperatures warming up into the mid-40s. Initially, there may be a wintry mix near the state line before temperatures warm up. Sunday has the potential to be a bigger weather maker. For now it looks more like snow will fill in Sunday into Monday. If this shifts north or south even a bit that will change what we will see. Much colder air is back next week. Temperatures tank into the single digit range for lows!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. South wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
M.L.King Day Partly cloudy, with a high near 29.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 6.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 19.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 27.