Sunny & seasonal temps today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Mostly sunny today with seasonal high temperatures, in the low-40s! Scattered showers linger through Saturday with temperatures warming up into the mid-40s. Initially, there may be a wintry mix near the state line before temperatures warm up. Sunday has the potential to be a bigger weather maker. For now it looks more like snow will fill in Sunday into Monday. If this shifts north or south even a bit that will change what we will see. Much colder air is back next week. Temperatures tank into the single digit range for lows!

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. South wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

M.L.King Day Partly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 19.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 27.