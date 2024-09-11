Watch Now
Sunny & seasonal on this Wednesday

Dry skies linger...
Clear skies settle in for the next few days. That will warm us into the mid 80s after a cool start. A few clouds are back by the end of the week, but we stay dry. Temps come down a bit next week, but not by much. We land in the low 80s and there are no signs of showers for now.
BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Mostly sunny skies today with seasonal temperatures, in the low to mid-80s. Dry skies stick around through the rest of the work week and this weekend. Starting off dry next week before shower chances increase into Tuesday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 61. Light east wind.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

