Sunny & seasonal for Maryland Day!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Sunny and seasonable today with highs in the mid-50s. Clouds increase on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. The cold front will slide through on Wednesday- generating some spotty rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Some showers may linger into Thursday during the O's Home Opener at Camden Yards, but it is highly dependent on the speed of the cold front. We will monitor this closely. It will be a sunny and windy end to the week with temperatures near 60°. Temperatures will trend warmer for Easter weekend with highs in the mid-60s and mostly dry skies.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 56. East wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday Showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 64.