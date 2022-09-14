Sunny & seasonal!

BALTIMORE — Bright sunshine will rule the day with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Skies remain sunny throughout the rest of the week with seasonal temperatures! Mostly sunny this weekend with temperatures warming into the mid-80s. High temperatures will climb above normal in the upper-80s next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 56. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 89.