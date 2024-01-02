Sunny & seasonably chilly today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Dry skies are expected today and Wednesday with seasonable chilly temperatures, in the mid to upper-40s. A cold front swings through on Thursday- generating some stray flakes or raindrops in the morning and blustery winds during the afternoon. High pressure builds back in on Friday- yielding mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures with highs in the low-40s. All eyes are focused on the storm system that will likely produce impacts across the state of Maryland. Right now, model guidance shows a mixture of rain and snow showers on Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Areas to the northwest of the I-95 corridor have the better opportunity to see accumulating snow, while areas along and southeast of the Bay could see just plain rain. The track of this storm system is critical and we are still 5 days out from the event, so there is PLENTY of uncertainty with the result impacts.

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday A slight chance of flurries/raindrops before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Blustery.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow. High near 42.

Saturday Night Rain. Low around 31. Blustery.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Blustery.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 43.