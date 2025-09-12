Sunny purple Friday ahead

Good morning, TGIF!
A bright and sunny start is expected this morning, with clouds finally giving us a break. Temperatures will look very similar today, with the 50s and 60s to start off the day. A quicker warming is also expected today, with sunshine taking hold a little longer. Dry and sunny through the weekend, with confidence of rain on Monday lowering. With this, we will continue a rather dry streak for the month of September!
Overnight Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.