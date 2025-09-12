Sunny purple Friday ahead

Good morning, TGIF!

A bright and sunny start is expected this morning, with clouds finally giving us a break. Temperatures will look very similar today, with the 50s and 60s to start off the day. A quicker warming is also expected today, with sunshine taking hold a little longer. Dry and sunny through the weekend, with confidence of rain on Monday lowering. With this, we will continue a rather dry streak for the month of September!

Overnight Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.