Sunny & more seasonal today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Bright and sunny today with more seasonal temperatures, in the low-60s. Temperatures climb a bit higher this weekend, in the mid to upper-60s. There will be more cloud cover on Saturday, compared to Sunday. Starting off early next week on a dry note with temperatures near 70 degrees! The weather turns unsettled mid-week as rain chances increase and temperatures trend cooler, in the low-60s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.