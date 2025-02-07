Sunny & more seasonal temperatures today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Some areas of fog this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon! Temperatures trend more seasonal, in the mid-40s. Heading into Saturday we will be watching for our next weather maker. This will have a mix of sleet, snow, and freezing rain. Watch for some slick spots and keep the umbrella nearby. We will make the change back to a cold rain by the afternoon. Skies clear quickly by Sunday. Our next winter weather system will be here by Tuesday. This is looking more like a snow maker for us. There is still time for that to change, if that system moves north or south that will change what type of precip we will see. It stays active after that with multiple weather makers through midweek.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday A chance of snow and sleet, and freezing rain. Cloudy, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night Freezing rain, then rain. Low around 31.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday Snow. High near 37.

Tuesday Night Rain and snow. Low around 30.

Wednesday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night Rain. Low around 31.

Thursday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.