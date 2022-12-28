Sunny & milder today

BALTIMORE — Mostly sunny today and Thursday with highs in the low-50s. Temperatures rise to the mid-50s on Friday, thanks to a mild southerly breeze. High pressure will keep the weather pattern dry through the rest of the week. Temperatures will flirt with the low-60s for the first day of 2023. An area of low pressure moves into the area this weekend-sparking showers Saturday afternoon through early New Year's Day. Temperatures hold strong in the mid to upper-50s for the beginning of next week with another chance for showers on Tuesday.

Have a sunny Wednesday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Calm wind.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

New Year's Day A chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.