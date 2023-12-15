Sunny & milder

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! We are ending the work week with sunny skies and milder temperatures, in the 50s! Temperatures will remain in the 50s through Monday. High pressure keeps the weather pattern dry through Saturday before the wet and windy weather arrives on Sunday. This coastal system will bring widespread heavy rain to central Maryland Sunday afternoon, with rainfall totals anywhere from 1-3". Winds ramp up on Monday, with gusts up to 40 mph, possibly even greater across higher elevations. Secure outdoor loose objects and furniture now. Showers linger into Tuesday before the system departs and conditions dry out by Wednesday. A big drop in our temperatures is expected mid-week with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday Rain, mainly after 1pm. High near 57.

Sunday Night Rain. Low around 46. Breezy.

Monday Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Windy.

Monday Night Lingering showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Tuesday Few morning showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.