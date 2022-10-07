Sunny & mild today

BALTIMORE — Lots of sunshine today with unseasonably warm temperatures, in the mid to upper-70s! A strong but dry cold front will sweep through our area tonight and leave us feeling truly like fall for the weekend as we stick in the mid to low-60s. Slowly warming back up as into next week with plenty of sunshine!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 44.

Columbus Day Sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.