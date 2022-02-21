Sunny & Mild To Start The Week

Sunny skies and mild conditions will kick off the work week. Highs will be in the low 60s. Temps get warmer Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. It will be breezy with rain.

A wintry mix is possible by the end of the week. The weekend is drier, colder and below normal.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Washington's Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A chance of showers after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: Showers, mainly after 7am. High near 60. Light southeast wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow before 1pm, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Rain. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: Rain likely before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

