Sunny & Mild To End The Week

Sunny, breezy and mild today. The breezy and mild conditions will stick around until Saturday. Saturday night rain and snow will move in. The rain will change over to snow by Sunday morning. 1-2" possible south and east of Baltimore with a trace to 1" possible in Baltimore and north and west. Watch out for slippery conditions Sunday morning and a refreeze Sunday night. Highs will only make it to freezing on Valentine's Day but will rebound back into the 50s and 60s by the end of the week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 62. Light southwest wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 10pm and 4am, then a chance of snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: A chance of snow, possibly mixing with rain after 1pm, then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

