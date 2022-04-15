Sunny & Mild For Good Friday!

It is going to be a grand Good Friday packed with abundant sunshine and mild temps in the low 70s. It will be breezy through the weekend. The weekend will start with showers as a cold front moves through. Ahead of the front on Saturday, temps will warm into the low 70s. Behind the front, temps will struggle to reach 60 on Easter Sunday, but it will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The work week will start on a wet and cool note. Temps rise out of the 50s and into the low 60s by mid-week with plenty of sunshine to boot.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday: Rain likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Rain likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A chance of rain before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

