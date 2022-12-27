Sunny & dry today

BALTIMORE — The weather pattern stays dry this week with plenty of sunshine. Highs climb into the upper-30s and low-40s today. Temperatures trend warmer throughout the week and into the weekend. The 60s make a comeback on Sunday! The next best chance for showers is Saturday evening into Sunday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Calm wind.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

New Year's Day A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.