Sunny & cooler today

BALTIMORE — Unseasonably cool temperatures and lots of sunshine today. Clouds will begin to slowly filter in on Thursday as our winds come in from the south and temperatures bump back up into the mid 60s. Rainy and windy conditions are on tap for Veterans day as Nicole will be sliding up the east coast. Temperatures will hang around the upper 60s with widespread heavy rain and gusty winds. There is a chance for some severe weather on Friday but the details are still fuzzy as it will be track dependent. But if we do face severe weather, it will be mostly gusty winds, some flooding, and perhaps a brief tornado threat. Early Saturday morning will see a few rain showers before clearing out and cooling down. This cooldown will be a major one as we plummet into the mid to upper 40s to close out the weekend and start the new week.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Veterans Day Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday Night Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday A chance of showers before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.